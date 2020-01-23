Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter are Officially Divorced

Movies & TV Nollywood

Nigerian Feature Film "Eyimofe" is Set to Premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival

Movies & TV Nollywood

The BTS Shots From Kunle Afolayan’s Forthcoming Movie “Citation” is Proof that Something Awesome is Cooking

Movies & TV Scoop

Oprah Winfrey Reveals Russell Simmons' "Attempt to Pressure" her into Quitting his alleged Sexual Assault Documentary

Movies & TV Scoop

Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi's Comment to Lupita Nyong'o about “Americanah” is Too Important

Movies & TV

Mark Wahlberg & Winston Duke Team Up for New Netflix Action Comedy "Spenser Confidential" | Watch the Trailer

Movies & TV Nollywood

Bisola Channels her Inner Queen Amina for her 34th Birthday 👸🏽

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Another Reason to Love John Boyega Is This Home He Bought For His Parents

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Exciting Trailer for Emem Isong's "Special Jollof" starring Uche Jombo, Bukky Wright & Femi Adebayo

BN TV Movies & TV

Tomiwa Sage has an Interesting View on NYSC | Watch him Share it on Ndani TV's "Just Say It"

Movies & TV

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter are Officially Divorced

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

It looks like Wendy Williams and her estranged husband Kevin Hunter’s divorce is officially final, and this is according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

The former couple filed for divorce in April 2019, not long after it was learned that Hunter’s alleged mistress Sharina Hudson was having a baby. As a part of their legal settlement agreement, neither of them will receive alimony.

The documents stated that Wendy will remain the sole owner of their previous shared production company, Wendy Inc., and Kevin’s remaining business shares will go to her. The two have also agreed to evenly split the profits from their New Jersey home once that sells. In addition, they will each be responsible for paying their own legal fees.

Hunter and Williams’ joint bank account will go to Williams and all of Hunter’s shares in Wendy Williams Productions Inc. will be signed over to Williams. She will also remain the sole owner of Wendy, Inc.

Hunter received an undisclosed lump sum from Williams, and a severance payment from Wendy, Inc. He will maintain ownership of his businesses and his cars, including a Ferrari and Rolls Royce, as well.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Obianuju Ndaguba: Start That Side Hustle in 2020

Mfonobong Inyang: You Shouldn’t Be the One Paying for Your Child’s Tuition Fees

John Adebimitan: Want to Read More Books This Year? Here’s How to Start!

Product Designer Extraordinaire Simisola Ogundowole is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Kelechi Udoagwu: You Can’t Be An Innovator & Seek Validation at the Same Time

Advertisement
css.php