Brace Up, Guys! Mercy Eke is Making her Acting Debut

You can now add “actress” to the job description of Big Brother Naija 2019 winner Mercy Eke because the TV star is set to make her acting debut in Toyin Abraham’s movie “Fate Of Alakada“.

Toyin Abraham first broke the news on her Instagram with photos of herself with Mercy and comedian, Broda Shaggi. Mercy also shared a goofy video of the trio on her IG page with the caption:

Mad oooo😂fate of alakada in cinemas from 10th April 2020, you can’t miss this hilarious movie starring @toyin_abraham @brodashaggi @stephaniecoker @swankyjerry and I lambo🎬🎥

“Fate of Alakada” is the fourth film in the Alakada franchise, and is set to premiere at the cinemas on April 10. The highly anticipated movie is set to star loads of celebrities like Swanky Jerry, Stephanie Coker, Mabel Makun, Broda Shaggi, Big Brother Naija’s Khloe and Khafi and others.

Photo Credit: @Toyinabraham