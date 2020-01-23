Actress Lydia Lawrence-Nze is Introducing Us to Baby Mercedes in the Loveliest Way

Nollywood actress Lydia Lawrence-Nze is introducing us to her baby girl, Mercedes Starr Chizigam Nze.

The beautiful actress shared a photo of herself and the bundle of joy in the hospital, with a caption describing how glad and blessed she is for bringing forth a beautiful girl to the world.

She wrote:

To my baby: Mercedes Starr Chizigam Nze,

When I was pregnant for you, and you were growing inside of me, I felt your heart in me. Your constant jumps and kicks reminded me of your presence and your willingness to come into the world.

Seeing you for the first time as you emerged, I saw a reflection of myself, your father and pure innocence that radiated from your eyes. I saw love.

In all, I give Glory to God for His faithfulness, seeing through your safe arrival and in good health to us all. We bless your life and commit you entirely to God Almighty. You will grow in Grace and find favour with God, men and women.

P.S. We slayed in and out of delivery.