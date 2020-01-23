Connect with us

Nollywood Scoop Sweet Spot

Actress Lydia Lawrence-Nze is Introducing Us to Baby Mercedes in the Loveliest Way

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Brace Up, Guys! Mercy Eke is Making her Acting Debut

Movies & TV Nollywood

Nigerian Feature Film "Eyimofe" is Set to Premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival

Movies & TV Nollywood

The BTS Shots From Kunle Afolayan’s Forthcoming Movie “Citation” is Proof that Something Awesome is Cooking

Movies & TV Nollywood

Bisola Channels her Inner Queen Amina for her 34th Birthday 👸🏽

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Exciting Trailer for Emem Isong's "Special Jollof" starring Uche Jombo, Bukky Wright & Femi Adebayo

Movies & TV Nollywood

Mercy Aigbe is Offering her Support to Victims of Domestic Violence Everywhere

Nollywood Sweet Spot

Chizzy Alichi & Husband Chike are Having so Much Fun on their Honeymoon

Movies & TV Nollywood

#FirstPhotos: Our Faves Step Out for Legend of Inikpi Movie Premiere

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: WATCH Tony Umez, Chinyere Wilfred, Timini Egbuson in ”The Missing Piece" 

Nollywood

Actress Lydia Lawrence-Nze is Introducing Us to Baby Mercedes in the Loveliest Way

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actress Lydia Lawrence-Nze is introducing us to her baby girl, Mercedes Starr Chizigam Nze.

The beautiful actress shared a photo of herself and the bundle of joy in the hospital, with a caption describing how glad and blessed she is for bringing forth a beautiful girl to the world.

She wrote:

To my baby: Mercedes Starr Chizigam Nze,

When I was pregnant for you, and you were growing inside of me, I felt your heart in me. Your constant jumps and kicks reminded me of your presence and your willingness to come into the world.

Seeing you for the first time as you emerged, I saw a reflection of myself, your father and pure innocence that radiated from your eyes. I saw love.

In all, I give Glory to God for His faithfulness, seeing through your safe arrival and in good health to us all. We bless your life and commit you entirely to God Almighty. You will grow in Grace and find favour with God, men and women.

P.S. We slayed in and out of delivery.

Photo Credit: lylaws

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

2 Comments

  1. Tolu

    January 23, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    Congrats Sister Lydia,
    May the Lord bless you and your baby.

    1
    Reply

  2. Tolu

    January 23, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    Congrats Sister Lydia,
    May the Lord bless your bundle of joy.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: Together, We Can Commit to Save Our Planet

Rita Chidinma: Managing Older Domestic Help

Obianuju Ndaguba: Start That Side Hustle in 2020

Mfonobong Inyang: You Shouldn’t Be the One Paying for Your Child’s Tuition Fees

Reuben Abati: Amotekun -The Politics of Protection

Advertisement
css.php