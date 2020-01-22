Meghan Markle is All About the Privacy of Baby Archie

Meghan Markle is getting fed up with the paparazzi popping up everywhere she goes and she’s pushing seriously for the protection of baby Archie.

Meghan’s fighting for her privacy and that of Archie’s, and the pushbacks received, according to TMZ, contributed to she and Harry’s exit as senior royals.

A new photo of Meghan walking on the Pacific coast island with Archie and two dogs surfaced on some British media platforms and social media, and the Duchess isn’t taking it lightly.

Sources told TMZ that Markle thought she had an idea of what to expect when marrying into the British royal family, but she was surprised to find herself and her baby boy under much more scrutiny than she anticipated.

As regards the recent photos of Meghan and baby Archie, lawyers claim the images were taken by photographers hiding in bushes and spying. They say she did not consent, is accusing the photographers of harassment, and is prepared to take legal action, BBC reports.