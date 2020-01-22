Connect with us

Scoop

Meghan Markle is All About the Privacy of Baby Archie

Scoop Sweet Spot

Peter Okoye is Wishing his Little Princess Aliona a Happy Birthday

Music Scoop

There’ll be a Special Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards & Our Faves will Perform

Scoop

Priyanka Chopra is so Excited to Meet Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Cassie & Alex Fine give us a Front-Seat View of Their Wedding | WATCH

Music Scoop

Taylor Swift reveals her Mum has a Brain Tumour 💔

Events Scoop

All The Photos from Inside the ThisDay Awards That'll Make You Feel Like You Were There Too

Scoop

This Major South African Singer Loves Beyonce So Much she Recreated the Ivy Park Promo Photos

Scoop Sweet Spot

Lola Rae's Birthday Photos Featured A Sweet Surprise

Movies & TV Scoop

Oprah Winfrey Reveals Russell Simmons' "Attempt to Pressure" her into Quitting his alleged Sexual Assault Documentary

Scoop

Meghan Markle is All About the Privacy of Baby Archie

BellaNaija.com

Published

47 mins ago

 on

Meghan Markle is getting fed up with the paparazzi popping up everywhere she goes and she’s pushing seriously for the protection of baby Archie.

Meghan’s fighting for her privacy and that of Archie’s, and the pushbacks received, according to TMZ, contributed to she and Harry’s exit as senior royals.

A new photo of Meghan walking on the Pacific coast island with Archie and two dogs surfaced on some British media platforms and social media, and the Duchess isn’t taking it lightly.

Sources told TMZ that Markle thought she had an idea of what to expect when marrying into the British royal family, but she was surprised to find herself and her baby boy under much more scrutiny than she anticipated.

As regards the recent photos of Meghan and baby Archie, lawyers claim the images were taken by photographers hiding in bushes and spying. They say she did not consent, is accusing the photographers of harassment, and is prepared to take legal action, BBC reports.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

John Adebimitan: Want to Read More Books This Year? Here’s How to Start!

Product Designer Extraordinaire Simisola Ogundowole is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Kelechi Udoagwu: You Can’t Be An Innovator & Seek Validation at the Same Time

Iniobong Umoh: Crazy is the New Cool

BN Prose – Book Excerpt: The Stuff of Love Songs by Feyisayo Anjorin

Advertisement
css.php