Peter Okoye is Wishing his Little Princess Aliona a Happy Birthday

There’ll be a Special Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards & Our Faves will Perform

Priyanka Chopra is so Excited to Meet Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Cassie & Alex Fine give us a Front-Seat View of Their Wedding | WATCH

Taylor Swift reveals her Mum has a Brain Tumour 💔

All The Photos from Inside the ThisDay Awards That'll Make You Feel Like You Were There Too

This Major South African Singer Loves Beyonce So Much she Recreated the Ivy Park Promo Photos

Lola Rae's Birthday Photos Featured A Sweet Surprise

Oprah Winfrey Reveals Russell Simmons' "Attempt to Pressure" her into Quitting his alleged Sexual Assault Documentary

Beyoncé is Appreciating Every Ivy Park Fan with this Goofy Video

BellaNaija.com

Published

11 mins ago

 on

They grow up so fast! Just a few years ago, Aliona celebrated her first birthday, now she’s all grown up and celebrating her 7th birthday, Wow!

Peter Okoye is definitely happy to see his princess growing.

The proud father shared some birthday photos of the birthday princess on Instagram with an adorable birthday caption.

He wrote:

Happy Birthday to my Beautiful and Amazing Daughter Aliona Amarachi Okoye🎈🎊🎈🎉🎈🎊🎈 You have brought our hearts more joy, sunshine and beauty than we ever could’ve imagined🥰🤗 Love you! Happy Birthday Sweetheart💋🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂#AlionaIsSeven #7yrsOld.

Here’s proof that Aliona is such a cutie.

Photo Credit: peterpsquare

