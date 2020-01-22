Peter Okoye is Wishing his Little Princess Aliona a Happy Birthday

They grow up so fast! Just a few years ago, Aliona celebrated her first birthday, now she’s all grown up and celebrating her 7th birthday, Wow!

Peter Okoye is definitely happy to see his princess growing.

The proud father shared some birthday photos of the birthday princess on Instagram with an adorable birthday caption.

He wrote:

Happy Birthday to my Beautiful and Amazing Daughter Aliona Amarachi Okoye🎈🎊🎈🎉🎈🎊🎈 You have brought our hearts more joy, sunshine and beauty than we ever could’ve imagined🥰🤗 Love you! Happy Birthday Sweetheart💋🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂#AlionaIsSeven #7yrsOld.

Here’s proof that Aliona is such a cutie.

Photo Credit: peterpsquare