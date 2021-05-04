Binge Watch 9 Episodes of New Comedy Series “Hotel 101” starring I Go Save, Buchi, Tomama

MegaTarmac Studios presents a brand new hilarious internet series titled “Hotel 101“.

The series follows the antics of 3 hotel staff and their many troubles. It stars Buchi, Tomama, I Go Save, Linda Ezewuzie, Isokoboy, Mr Paul, Edirin Smith and Austin Okpara.

“Hotel 101” is created by Okechukwu Anthony and Chudi Leonard.

Watch episode 1 (Brownies):

Episode 2 (Accidental Lovers):

Episode 3 (Acute Confusion):

Episode 4 (Towel Theif):

Episode 5 (Federal Hotel Supervisors):

Episode 6 (Girlfriend Swap):

Episode 7 (Cheating Husband):

Episode 8 (Hoodlums and Protocols):

Episode 9 (Black Out):