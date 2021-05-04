Connect with us

Binge Watch 9 Episodes of New Comedy Series "Hotel 101" starring I Go Save, Buchi, Tomama

This "BBC Africa Eye: Retirement Hell" Documentary explores the 'Corrupt Pension System in Nigeria'

Basketmouth's Short Film “The Confession Of A Bandit” is so Hilarious | Watch

See How Adanna & David Handle being Pregnant with Two Toddlers

The First Teaser for "Devil in Agbada" starring Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo & Efe Irele is Here!

Fancy Acholonu Shares Sweet Moment She Said Yes to Alexx Ekubo

Episode 7 of Sauti Sol's "Sol Family" Season 2 is about Chimano's Business Before the Pandemic

New Video: OGTega - Agbalumo

Music, Relationships & "Sex Over Love" - Blaqbonez Tells it All in this Episode of "Rubbin' Minds"

Watch Episode 9 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 2

MegaTarmac Studios presents a brand new hilarious internet series titled “Hotel 101“.

The series follows the antics of 3 hotel staff and their many troubles. It stars Buchi, Tomama, I Go Save, Linda Ezewuzie, Isokoboy, Mr Paul, Edirin Smith and Austin Okpara.

“Hotel 101” is created by Okechukwu Anthony and Chudi Leonard.

Watch episode 1 (Brownies):

Episode 2 (Accidental Lovers):

Episode 3 (Acute Confusion):

Episode 4 (Towel Theif):

Episode 5 (Federal Hotel Supervisors):

Episode 6 (Girlfriend Swap):

Episode 7 (Cheating Husband):

Episode 8 (Hoodlums and Protocols):

Episode 9 (Black Out):

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

