Binge Watch 9 Episodes of New Comedy Series “Hotel 101” starring I Go Save, Buchi, Tomama
MegaTarmac Studios presents a brand new hilarious internet series titled “Hotel 101“.
The series follows the antics of 3 hotel staff and their many troubles. It stars Buchi, Tomama, I Go Save, Linda Ezewuzie, Isokoboy, Mr Paul, Edirin Smith and Austin Okpara.
“Hotel 101” is created by Okechukwu Anthony and Chudi Leonard.
Watch episode 1 (Brownies):
Episode 2 (Accidental Lovers):
Episode 3 (Acute Confusion):
Episode 4 (Towel Theif):
Episode 5 (Federal Hotel Supervisors):
Episode 6 (Girlfriend Swap):
Episode 7 (Cheating Husband):
Episode 8 (Hoodlums and Protocols):
Episode 9 (Black Out):