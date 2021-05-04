Connect with us

Music Scoop

Chidinma Reveals Why She Became a Gospel Singer

Music

New Video: KDDO feat. Davido - Beamer Body

Music Scoop

Guess Who British GQ Magazine's June Cover Star is... Burna Boy!

BN TV Music

Music, Relationships & "Sex Over Love" - Blaqbonez Tells it All in this Episode of "Rubbin' Minds"

BN TV Music

Highlights from Episode 6 of "The Voice Nigeria" Season 3 (Blind Audition)

Music

New Music + Video: Chidinma - Jehovah Overdo

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Read the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Music

New Video: Adekunle Gold – It Is What It Is

Music

New Music: Lamboginny - Highest Vibration

Music

New Video: Jah Phinga feat. Ice Prince - Alikoto

Music

Chidinma Reveals Why She Became a Gospel Singer

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Chidinma who is currently signed with Eezee Concept recently announced she’s now a gospel singer. She then released her first gospel track titled, “Jehovah Overdo”.

Making the announcement on her first message on Instagram, she wrote:

My name is Minister Chidinma Ekile. I’m a crusader of the gospel of Jesus. I’m a crusader of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

In a recent interview, she said she’s not here for the fame, she had all of that and she’s turning a new leave, “right now is the time to work for my father. He is the one who has called me I did not bring myself here”.

Here’s what she said:

Our God is faithful, He never lies and He does whatever He says. So I’m here today, it’s been a long journey. I had an opportunity to spend time with Him, it’s a rare privilege to spend time with Him and He told me a lot of things and He said, He has been waiting for me.

He is happy to receive me. God has been very intentional about me. He is very mindful of me. I’m not here because I want fame. I’ve had all of that and I think I’ve had enough of all of that. Right now is the time to work for my father. He is the one who has called me I did not bring myself here.

As a matter of fact, I did not want to be here but I’m going into ministry in full force. Most of you might not understand my ways because you don’t know where I’m coming from, and that is because a lot of time has been wasted.

I need to catch up with time. I’m moving with time, there is no time.

The enemy has been winning for too long. I’ve had my share of influence and all of that, but now I’m using all of that, everything the enemy thought he had given to me though was given to me by God, while he was lying that he gave them to me, now I’m using all of that to work for my father.

When you see me doing some very extreme thing, just understand where I’m coming from, there is no time. There are too many people out there we have to bring back into the house. Jesus is coming soon, sooner than you expect. So we cannot allow them to miss out on that. Now is the time to do the work.

Photo Credit: chidinmaekile |

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

The Thing About Laying Curses on Others

Your Better Self with Akanna: Living in the Age of Misinformation

How Do We Make Our Society Safer for Every “Ini ‘Hiny’ Umoren”?

Eniola Olaosebikan: The Thing About Wanting a Child of a Particular Gender

Chika Okorafor Aneke: How Mindfulness Can Help Men Reduce Stress
Advertisement
css.php