Chidinma returns with a brand new song “Jehovah Overdo“.

“Jehovah Overdo” is a mellow groovy song of praise that testifies to God’s great works in our lives. The song is written & inspired by the Holy spirit and personal life experiences; it is hence sung with befitting passion.

“Jehovah Overdo” is produced by EeZee Tee, and video directed by Avalon Okpe.

