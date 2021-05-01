Connect with us

#BNWeekInReview: Read the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Published

37 mins ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

It’s another weekend and we’re so happy to share the scoop with you this week.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this last week in April.

#Oscars2021: Daniel Kaluuya, “Soul”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and All the Winners at the 93rd Academy Awards

Nigerians are Calling on the Government to see to the cases of Banditry, Kidnapping, and Terrorism

Cute Photos From Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes’ Intimate Baby Shower

Mfonobong Inyang: Fela Anikulapo Kuti – the Original “Coconut Head”

Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole: Everything We Know About the Hero who Lost his Life Saving a Woman from River Thames

Erica Nlewedim is the Star Girl on the Cover of Latizia Magazine’s Latest Issue

Flutterwave is One of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies in 2021

Major! Bose Ogulu is on Billboard’s 2021 “International Power Players” List 👏

Global Citizen Announces Prince Harry and Meghan as Campaign Chairs of VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 07: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, on January 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

BN Hot Topic: Should Financial Secrecy be Encouraged in Marriage?

Here’s What Overwood CEO Tayo Oyedeji Had to Share During Our Live Twitter Chat | #BNAsksTayo

Comedian Princess Details Events that Led to Baba Ijesha’s Arrest for Molesting Her Foster Child

RiRi Okoye: Attracting More Customers the Strategic Way

Shinning! Teni ‘The Entertainer’ is Glam Africa Magazine’s Spring 2021 Edition Cover Star

Get Ready for Tiwa Savage’s Forthcoming EP “Water And Garri”

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Tiwa Savage attends Fashion For Relief London 2019 at The British Museum on September 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Fashion For Relief)

Have You Met the New Talents in Episode 5 of “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3?

“How Does A Heart Break Twice?” – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Pours Out Her Heart In Emotional Tribute After Losing Her Mum

