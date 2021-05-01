Movies & TV
#BNWeekInReview: Read the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week
Hey BellaNaijarians!
It’s another weekend and we’re so happy to share the scoop with you this week.
In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.
On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.
Now, let us take you through everything that happened this last week in April.
#Oscars2021: Daniel Kaluuya, “Soul”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and All the Winners at the 93rd Academy Awards
Nigerians are Calling on the Government to see to the cases of Banditry, Kidnapping, and Terrorism
Cute Photos From Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes’ Intimate Baby Shower
Mfonobong Inyang: Fela Anikulapo Kuti – the Original “Coconut Head”
Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole: Everything We Know About the Hero who Lost his Life Saving a Woman from River Thames
Erica Nlewedim is the Star Girl on the Cover of Latizia Magazine’s Latest Issue
Flutterwave is One of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies in 2021
Major! Bose Ogulu is on Billboard’s 2021 “International Power Players” List 👏
Global Citizen Announces Prince Harry and Meghan as Campaign Chairs of VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World
BN Hot Topic: Should Financial Secrecy be Encouraged in Marriage?
Here’s What Overwood CEO Tayo Oyedeji Had to Share During Our Live Twitter Chat | #BNAsksTayo
Comedian Princess Details Events that Led to Baba Ijesha’s Arrest for Molesting Her Foster Child
RiRi Okoye: Attracting More Customers the Strategic Way
Shinning! Teni ‘The Entertainer’ is Glam Africa Magazine’s Spring 2021 Edition Cover Star
Get Ready for Tiwa Savage’s Forthcoming EP “Water And Garri”
Have You Met the New Talents in Episode 5 of “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3?
“How Does A Heart Break Twice?” – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Pours Out Her Heart In Emotional Tribute After Losing Her Mum
Kingsley Umeh: Here’s Why you Should Invest in Cryptocurrency
INEC says 2023 General Elections Will Hold On February 18
Nancy Isime is Dazzling on the Cover of Media Room Hub’s April 2021 Issue
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend
A Bill to Create 111 Seats for Women in the National Assembly has Passed Second Reading
Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome-Frimpong & Hubby Phillip Frimpong Welcome Baby Girl
Lagos State DSVRT releases statement on Baba Ijesha’s Sexual Assault Case
Ikorodu Bois’ “Fans Make the Movies” Netflix Feature Spotted on Times Square!