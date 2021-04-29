INEC says 2023 General Elections Will Hold On February 18

On Wednesday, the chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu stated that the next general election has been fixed for the 18th of February 2023, “which is exactly one year, nine months, two weeks and six days or 660 days from today”.

This was revealed during a public hearing on the National Electoral Offences Commission Bill, arranged by the Senate Committee on INEC. The chairman also said that the INEC will “introduce far-reaching reforms aimed at improving Nigeria’s electoral process,” Arise News reports.

The INEC chairman added that sponsors of electoral violence, falsifiers of election and ballot box snatchers will face prosecution.

