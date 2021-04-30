Lagos State DSVRT releases statement on Baba Ijesha’s Sexual Assault Case

Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) has released an official statement reacting to the sexual assault allegation against actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha, by comedian Princess Adekola Adekanya better known as Princess.

Princess in a video posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday accused Baba Ijesha of sexually assaulting her 14-year-old foster child and a video of him was admitting the allegation was shared on actress Iyabo Ojo‘s Instagram page.

According to the statement issued by Lagos State DSVRT, the team stated that they are “actively following up on Baba Ijesha’s case, we are also in direct contact with the complainant with a view to providing the necessary support”.

They also confirmed that a duplicate case file has been forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice, and the following allegations are being considered:

Sexual Assault by Penetration – S 261 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015 punishable by Life imprisonment.

Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration – S262 of the Criminal law, punishable by 14 years imprisonment.

Sexual Assault – S263 of the Criminal Law, punishable by 3 years imprisonment.

Indecent treatment of a child- S135 of the Criminal Law punishable by 7 years imprisonment

“We have absolute confidence in the criminal justice system, as well as social support structures in Lagos State in ensuring justice is served in this matter and most importantly, the survivor receives the relevant support on her journey towards healing”, the statement reads.

See the full statement below: