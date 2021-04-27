Cute Photos From Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes’ Intimate Baby Shower

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Their new son isn’t even here yet and Jena Frumes, model and girlfriend of Jason Derulo, is already basking in the glow of motherhood.

The expecting parents celebrated the impending birth of their first child together with an intimate baby shower. Sharing the photos on his Instagram page, Jason wrote; “Our baby boy already getting showered with so much love. Thank u to everyone that came to our baby shower.”

“This tiny human that isn’t even born yet is so loved already👶🏽🥺 Thank you everyone we feel so blessed & ready for our little ones arrival”, Jena captioned the photos shared on her Instagram page.

In early April, Jason and Jena shared the news that the two would-be parents with their bundle of joy. We can’t wait to meet him!

Photo Credit: jenafrumes | jasonderulo

