Major! Bose Ogulu is on Billboard's 2021 "International Power Players" List 👏

Mfonobong Inyang: Fela Anikulapo Kuti – the Original "Coconut Head"

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Billboard has released its 2021 International Power Players list which aims to recognize “industry leaders — nominated by their companies and peers and selected by our editors — with primary responsibility outside the United States. Honorees include label executives, music publishers, independent entrepreneurs, artist managers and concert promoters.”

On this list is Bose Ogulu, Nigerian talent manager and co-founder, Spaceship Collective which represents Afrobeats superstar and Grammy award winner Burna Boy as well as Buju. Also on the list is Obi Asika co-head of U.K. office, UTA.

Describing Bose Ogulu (Mama Burna), Billboard wrote:

Amid the pandemic, Ogulu co-executive-produced, released and promoted the “Twice As Tall” album from Nigeria’s breakout global star Burna Boy (aka her son, Damini Ogulu). He is signed to Bad Habit/Atlantic in the United States and Warner Music International for territories outside of Africa. Twice As Tall won best global music album at this year’s Grammy Awards. Bose has set up a publishing company through Spaceship Collective to enable Africans to own their own catalogs “so that the authenticity of our stories, our glory, our culture is sustained,” she says, “and we are empowered.”

Bose also responded to the recognition by sharing the news on social media and saying in the caption, “Honored to have made it to Billboard’s 2021 international power player list. Looking forward to breaking down more doors.”

