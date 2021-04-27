New Music + Video: King Demaj – Help

Nigerian rapper/singer Demaj has returned to the music scene after his tracks “Sama” and “Mechanical” featuring 9ice.

Reintroducing himself as King Demaj, the Black Excellence Entertainment artiste showcases an unheard indigenous rap ability on this new track titled “Help“, produced by Timi Blaze.

According to the artist, HELP is an acronym for Help Every Living Person. The song encourages showing love to one another and calls on those who have been blessed to pass the blessing to others in need.

Listen to the track below:

Download

Watch the video below: