New Music: Vclef - Right Now

Mfonobong Inyang: Fela Anikulapo Kuti – the Original "Coconut Head"

New Video: Kwesi Arthur - Walk

#BNWeekInReview: Catch Up on the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

New Video: Tomi Thomas - Again

New Video: Kizz Daniel & Philkeyz - Nesesari

Pheelz serves up visualizer for "Somebody"

New Video: Blaqbonez feat. Amaarae & Buju - Bling

#DiscoverWithBN: Let’s Re-introduce You to K-Peace, "Nigerian Idol" Season 5 Winner

New Music + Video: King Demaj – Help

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigerian rapper/singer Demaj has returned to the music scene after his tracks “Sama” and “Mechanical” featuring 9ice.

Reintroducing himself as King Demaj, the Black Excellence Entertainment artiste showcases an unheard indigenous rap ability on this new track titled “Help“, produced by Timi Blaze.

According to the artist, HELP is an acronym for Help Every Living Person. The song encourages showing love to one another and calls on those who have been blessed to pass the blessing to others in need.

Listen to the track below:

Download

Watch the video below:

