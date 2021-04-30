Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Ikorodu Bois' "Fans Make the Movies" Netflix Feature Spotted on Times Square!

BN TV Movies & TV

Is Mudi Jealous? Don't Miss Episode 9 (For De Man Dem) of Setwerk’s Web Series “Grow Up or Nuts” Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV

Jay Discovers Mo's Big Secret in Episode 10 of The Naked Convos’ Audio Web Series “Aso Ebi”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Naz, Zulu & Damola talk about movies they enjoyed growing up in episode 7 of Inkblot’s “Meet & Greet”

Movies & TV Nollywood

Go Behind the Scenes of Izu Ojukwu's Coming Movie "Four Four Forty Four" starring Richard Mofe Damijo & Nse Ikpe Etim

Movies & TV

Basketmouth Set to Release New Short Film "The Confession Of A Bandit" Next Month

BN TV Movies & TV

You Should See the Official Trailer for Ndani TV's Forthcoming Limited Series "Afrocity"

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

Spotted: Regina King, H.E.R, Lakeith Stanfield at the 93rd Academy Awards | #Oscars2021

Movies & TV Scoop

#Oscars2021: Daniel Kaluuya, "Soul", "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and All the Winners at the 93rd Academy Awards

BN TV Movies & TV

Episode 5 of New Web Series "Highway Girls" is Here | Watch on BN TV

Movies & TV

Ikorodu Bois’ “Fans Make the Movies” Netflix Feature Spotted on Times Square!

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Our very own award-winning content creator, Ikorodu Bois are making waves worldwide as their “Fans Make the Movies” Netflix feature got displayed at New York Times Square.

The social media sensations are known for recreating and imitating music videos, Hollywood movie trailers, and epic pictures. Babatunde Sanni, Muiz Sanni, Malik Sanni, and Fawas Aina, make up Ikorodu Bois, a group of three siblings and their cousin.

Sharing their Times Square feature, Ikorodu Bois shared a video on Twitter with the caption: “From Ikorodu to Times Square, New York!”

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Eniola Olaosebikan: The Thing About Wanting a Child of a Particular Gender

Chika Okorafor Aneke: How Mindfulness Can Help Men Reduce Stress

Kingsley Umeh: Here’s Why you Should Invest in Cryptocurrency

RiRi Okoye: Attracting More Customers the Strategic Way

BN Hot Topic: Should Financial Secrecy be Encouraged in Marriage?
Advertisement
css.php