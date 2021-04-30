Ikorodu Bois’ “Fans Make the Movies” Netflix Feature Spotted on Times Square!

Our very own award-winning content creator, Ikorodu Bois are making waves worldwide as their “Fans Make the Movies” Netflix feature got displayed at New York Times Square.

The social media sensations are known for recreating and imitating music videos, Hollywood movie trailers, and epic pictures. Babatunde Sanni, Muiz Sanni, Malik Sanni, and Fawas Aina, make up Ikorodu Bois, a group of three siblings and their cousin.

Sharing their Times Square feature, Ikorodu Bois shared a video on Twitter with the caption: “From Ikorodu to Times Square, New York!”