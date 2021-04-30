It’s Another Opportunity for You to be a Superstar – All You Need to Know About #BBNaija Season 6 Auditions

Hey BNers, you must have heard this but, BIG BROTHER NAIJA is back – Another opportunity for you… you and YOU out there to become the next Big Brother superstar?

Following the Early Access auditions in March, plans have now been concluded for an open audition call for Big Brother Naija season 6 from Monday, May 3 till Sunday, May 16, 2021.

The BBNaija auditions will take place online, and it’s totally free. It’s open to all Nigerian citizens over 21 years of age and makes sure you have a valid identity document. All you have to do is:

Record a two-minute video of yourself stating why they should be picked to be a housemate in season 6 of BBNaija.

Log on to www.africamagic.tv/BBAudition to fill out the online registration form and upload your video.

On the start of the auditions for this new season, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said: “We are strengthening our investment in quality content with another season of BBNaija. BBNaija has become one of the most anticipated TV events across Africa and this season promises to be even bigger and more entertaining”.

There’s more: The grand prize is N90 million, which is the highest for a reality TV show on the continent.

The headline sponsor of Big Brother Naija season 6 is Abeg and the associate sponsor is Patricia. For more information, visit www.africamagic.tv/bigbrothernaija and follow the Big Brother Naija social media fan pages on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.