Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome-Frimpong & Hubby Phillip Frimpong Welcome Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for gospel singer Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome-Frimpong, daughter of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, and her husband, Phillip Frimpong. The couple just welcomed their first child together – a baby girl!

The news was shared via Phillip, who is overjoyed to be a first-time dad. “Arielle Rachelle-Marise Frimpong,” he wrote in the caption celebrating the arrival of his daughter while also revealing her name.

Congratulations to the new parents!