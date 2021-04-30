Connect with us

Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome-Frimpong & Hubby Phillip Frimpong Welcome Baby Girl

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Congratulations are in order for gospel singer Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome-Frimpong, daughter of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, and her husband, Phillip Frimpong. The couple just welcomed their first child together – a baby girl!

The news was shared via Phillip, who is overjoyed to be a first-time dad. “Arielle Rachelle-Marise Frimpong,” he wrote in the caption celebrating the arrival of his daughter while also revealing her name.

Congratulations to the new parents!

