Erica Nlewedim is the Star Girl on the Cover of Latizia Magazine’s Latest Issue

In an exclusive chat with Latizia Magazine, reality star, actress and brand influencer Erica Nlewedim talks about her experiences growing up, lessons learnt, the highlights of her career and what’s next for her as she covers the magazine’s latest issue.

Describing the former Big Brother Naija star, Latizia Magazine wrote:

The Award winning actress is ready for the year and the future. Like the true gem that she is, Erica has remained one of the most daring stars in the African entertainment sky, there is no denying that she is on her way to greatness.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

What’s the most exciting thing about being Erica right now?

The most exciting thing is the fact that I am getting all the work I have always wanted and the fame is making people see all the work I have done before, and recognise my face from previous works.

What are the experiences that shaped who you are today?

Being an only child and growing up alone, and reading books about different things helped me shape my way of thinking. Also, having to be independent from a young age, some rejections and losses in my career also helped me take out time to develop myself to be the best in different areas of my life so that when the fame came, I was ready all round; in my skills as an actor, work ethics, level of experience, carriage and packaging.

What are some of the highlights of your career and some of your least memorable moments?

First ever billboard, lead role in a commercial, winning the award of Miss Photogenic in Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria beauty pageant, getting my first acting role, being a brand ambassador to a leading makeup and cosmetic brand in Nigeria, landing my first ever role in a cinema movie, going to film school and coming out of the big brother house with everyone knowing my name, and since then becoming brand ambassador of top international brands and landing major roles in big budget movies.

You’ve experienced being put on a pedestal by the media and later dragged by it. How do you plan on navigating those highs and lows in the future?

The worst level of public bashing has happened and I am still here, although, it might get to me because obviously I am human, so I simply will not listen or read whatever anyone says about me and I will not overshare beyond what is necessary.

What’s your advice to people that are afraid of being true to who they are?

It is when you are yourself you will be able to get the highest level you can attain, so why would you want to be averagely acceptable when you can stand out and achieve greatness level in whatever field you are.

What’s the one thing you have learnt that you feel your fans should know?

I have learnt that nobody is going to make your life exactly how you want it to be, it is in your hands so you better make your life the life of your dreams, even if it takes years

What is next for Erica?

More and more movies and series, establishing my business, you know what? Just watch this space.

Read the complete interview on www.latiziamagazine.com

Credits:

Styled by: @swankyjerry

Photographer: @felixcrown

Makeup: @bibyonce

Hair by: @kukushair