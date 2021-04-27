Flutterwave is One of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies in 2021

Nigerian fintech firm, Flutterwave has been named a “Pioneer” on TIME’s 2021 list of the 100 Most Influential Companies in the World. In a list that includes big wigs like Apple, Twitter, and Stripe, the firm makes history as the only African company to make it this year.

Flutterwave recently received about $170 million in Series C investment from global investors, valuing the firm at more than $1 billion.

The list was divided into 5 categories; Pioneers, Leaders, innovators Disruptors and Titans.

TIME reports that the fintech company was chosen for its efforts in recharging retailers after the pandemic slowed travel in Nigeria. The co-founder and CEO, Olugbenga Agboola, explained that the digital payment provider launched a free promotion called “keeping the lights on.” According to him, this campaign was able to quickly set up digital storefronts for 20,000 consumers, giving them a lifeline.

ICYMI: Olugbenga GB Agboola recently made the Forbes Africa’s “100 Innovations, Inventions and Icons from Africa” list, and also got featured in TIME’s “100 Next” 2021 list.