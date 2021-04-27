Career
Flutterwave is One of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies in 2021
Nigerian fintech firm, Flutterwave has been named a “Pioneer” on TIME’s 2021 list of the 100 Most Influential Companies in the World. In a list that includes big wigs like Apple, Twitter, and Stripe, the firm makes history as the only African company to make it this year.
Flutterwave recently received about $170 million in Series C investment from global investors, valuing the firm at more than $1 billion.
The list was divided into 5 categories; Pioneers, Leaders, innovators Disruptors and Titans.
TIME reports that the fintech company was chosen for its efforts in recharging retailers after the pandemic slowed travel in Nigeria. The co-founder and CEO, Olugbenga Agboola, explained that the digital payment provider launched a free promotion called “keeping the lights on.” According to him, this campaign was able to quickly set up digital storefronts for 20,000 consumers, giving them a lifeline.
The co-founder and CEO of Nigeria’s Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, compares the infrastructure of digital transactions across nations and platforms (think credit cards, debit payments and digital wallets) to plumbing: you don’t want to think about it, you just want it to work. When pandemic lockdowns hit brick-and-mortar businesses in Africa, the digital-payment service was able to rapidly set up digital storefronts for 20,000 customers, throwing them a lifeline. Agboola called the free campaign “keeping the lights on.” Flutterwave hit tech-unicorn status in March when it secured $170 million in Series C funding from global investors, valuing the company at more than $1 billion.
ICYMI: Olugbenga GB Agboola recently made the Forbes Africa’s “100 Innovations, Inventions and Icons from Africa” list, and also got featured in TIME’s “100 Next” 2021 list.
TIME gathered nominations from its global network of editors and correspondents, as well as industry experts, to compile the list. Health care, entertainment, transportation, technology, and a variety of other industries are among those represented. The relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success of each company were then evaluated.
Companies listed under ‘Pioneers’ include, Rihanna’s SAVAGE X FENTY, Bumble, and Beyond Meat, Hello Sunshine, Strava, Klutch Sports Group, amongst others.
Leaders on the list include Apple, Twitter, Nike Nubank, Mastercard, Volkswagen and the English Premier League, amongst others. Innovators on the list include Stripe, Nintendo, Zoom, Spotify and Netflix to mention a few.
For Titans, the list featured names like Facebook, Amazon, Alibaba, Google, Paypal, Samsung, Microsoft and Tencent to list a few.
TikTok, Hauwei, Clubhouse, AirBnB, SpaceX, Robinhood, and Onlyfans are among the list of Disruptors.
See the full list HERE.