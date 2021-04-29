BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Onye Ma Echi – No One Knows Tomorrow

Art Bridge Project in collaboration with Angels & Muse presents “ONYE MA ECHI: nobody knows tomorrow”, an exhibition of drawings featuring Ayanfe Olarinde, Joanna ‘Adevie’ Macgregor, Maxwel Marcus, and Valerie Fab-Uche. Featuring works on paper executed with charcoal, pen, and ink, ONYE MA ECHI explores the constant transformation of life and thriving in uncertainty. Curated by Tony Ola.

Date: Monday, April 19 – Friday, April 30, 2021.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Angel & Muse, 5, Sumbo Jibowu Street, Ikoyi Lagos.

Coffee Room

Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 2, Gado Nasko street, Asokoro Abuja.

RSVP: 07068616334 or 09076323434

Karaoke & Cocktail

Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: 1 Lydia Abam close, off Peter Odili Road, Port Harcourt.

RSVP: +2348038210289

Danfo Bistros

Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Venue: No. 2, Alexander Rd, Ikoyi-Lagos.

RSVP: 08121100111, 07032801808

Greys by Portion: Free Salsa Lessons

Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Ilaje water front, Bariga-Lagos.

RSVP: 08033082314, 07032801808

Hang Out at the Wave with Veentage Band

Another Thursday another live band day, and Veentage Band out to show out as usual.

Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Elegushi Royal Beach, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: +2349098880007 or HERE

Wine & Cheese

Life is great. Wine and Cheese make it better. Enjoy a variety of wine and cheese from our selections, you get a 10% discount with good music from the best DJ’s in Lagos.

Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 32 Musa Yarádua street,Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 08144878412

Rooftop Silent Disco

Date: Friday, April 30, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Atmosphere

RSVP: HERE

Cynthia Morgan’s Rebirth

Date: Friday, April 30, 2021.

Time: 10 PM

Venue: Beer Barn, Plot 72, Wuse 2, Aminu Kano Crescent, Abuja.

PlayList Concert With Frolics Band

Date: Friday, April 30, 2021.

Venue: Valor City Park Wuse 2.

RSVP: +2348182912353

Club House Party & Games

Date: Friday, April 30, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Bud Friday With Ijaw Pikin

Date: Friday, April 30, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Road 1 Okaka Housing Estate, Yenegoa, Bayelsa.

RSVP: 07067157813

GidiHop: a Day-Tour of 6 popular fun locations in Lagos

The Good Time Gang presents GidiHop: a Day-Tour of 6 popular fun locations in Lagos. You’re invited. Activities for the day: Brain teaser at Escape Room, art tour at Nike Art gallery, playtime at Upbeat Centre, face fears + nature tour at Lekki conservation centre, shop for souvenirs at Lekki Art Market, chill and unwind at Moist beach. PASS: N30,000. The pass covers fun spot entry fees, fun-bus fare, 1 meal + drinks, bomb pictures, snacks and games.

Date: Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Time: 9 AM

RSVP: Benita: 07066444319 or @thegoodtimegang_

IJE (Design Explore)- La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort

Do you need a break from the normal that you know? Do you want to dip yourself in the beauty and experiences that only nature can offer? Do you want to see new places, meet new people, and create long-lasting memories? Come on a tour and an exploration of La Campagne Tropicana in this first Ije (Design Explore) series. Explore the mangrove forest and watch a wide variety of tropical flora and fauna that include snake trees, mangroves, various species of epiphytes, monkeys, squirrels, bats, and various species of birds such as kingfishers, seahawks, egrets and ducks. Go fishing in the lagoon or do nothing but relax sandwiched in between the warm sands on the beach. And bask in the beauty of African décor. There is always a lot of adventures out there waiting for us to live them.

Date: Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Time: 9 AM

Venue: Take Off:​ Mbari Uno(House of Collaboration), 10C Ladoke Akintola, Ikeja G.R.A., Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected]

RnB Pool BBQ

Date: Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Boho Poolside VI Lagos.

Soul’d Out Night At Kingsford

The Kingsford Lagos is back with another one of a kind experience featuring a night of music with Maka. Reservations encouraged.

Date: Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Time: 8 PM

Venue: The Kingsfor, 11 Wole Ariyo, Lekki Phase 1 Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Cavemen Live

Hey Cavy People, your favourite live band will be performing this weekend Saturday like never before.

Date: Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Wave Beach, Elegushi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Ibeshe Beach

Henry and Friend present Ibeshe Beach 1.0, a Mayday celebration featuring, boat ride to the beach, food, games and networking.

Fee: 18,000 for guys and 12,000 for the ladies.

Date: Saturday, May 1 – Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Venue: Ibeshe Beach

RSVP: HERE

Pottery, Sip & Paint

Have you gone pottery making or painting before? Yes, or No, you need to attend this exclusive pottery, paint and sip outing with @official_m.e_art. The payment of N5,000 covers transportation, refreshments and all the paint materials you’ll need.

Date: Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Venue: Ushafa

RSVP: HERE

Eko Wellness Fair

The Lagos State Government, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is partnering with Eko Wellness in this year’s Eko Wellness Fair and the 6th of its edition, with the theme as ‘My Mental Health Matters; For Our Collective Prosperity’ as part of Lagos State’ Mental Health Month.

Date: Saturday, May 1 – Friday, May 7, 2021.

RSVP: HERE

Games 360

Games 360 is back and this time, it’s a ZANNOZA X CCX Lagos collaboration. Get ready for an unforgettable games night for tabletop games, social games, video games, speed networking, music, and an aesthetically pleasing ambience. There will also a FIFA tournament and other competitions with prizes to be won and of course some refreshment. YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS THIS. Note: COVID 19 protocols will be observed at the venue.

Date: Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: CCX Lagos| 273B Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

La Campagne Tropicana Shutdown – The Ultimate Beach Experience

La Campagne Tropicana is a beach resort that is in a class of its own. There is a lot to do here, from swimming to chilling at the beach, playing different games, horse riding etc. It is one place you definitely need to visit with your family and friends. If you have nothing serious planned for this Saturday, then you should absolutely come on our Lacampagne Tropicana Trip. It’s going to be so much fun.

Date: Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: La Campagne Tropicana.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Paint & Sip

Date: Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton 1, Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama 900001, Abuja.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Redline Workers Day On The Beach

Date: Saturday, May 1, 2021.

RSVP: +2348039572809

Mat Painting with Sip and Paint

On the first day of the #SipandPaintNGWeek, you’ll get creative painting and branding your own mat. N15k per guest and it includes; bottomless wine, art instructor, mat, art supplies and the met chops.

Date: Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: 78A, Younis Bashorun, off Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09040000081

Let’s Go Kayaking

You can learn how to Kayak this Sunday simply by attending this Kayak Hangout.

Date: Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Ikoyi

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Games & Karaoke with Sip and Paint

Games and Karaoke as you sip and paint!

Date: Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Venue: 78A, Younis Bashorun, off Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09040000081

Mindfulness Yoga

Come take a breather with Sip and Paint on day three of the Sip and Paint Week. 25k per guest and it features a healthy breakfast, juiced sip and paint.

Date: Monday, May 3, 2021.

Venue: 78A, Younis Bashorun, off Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09040000081

Wine Tasting

Date: Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: 78A, Younis Bashorun, off Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09040000081