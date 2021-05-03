Connect with us

Highlights from Episode 6 of "The Voice Nigeria" Season 3 (Blind Audition)

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In case you missed the last episode of The Voice Nigeria, we have all the highlights from the blind auditions for you.

The coaches are spoilt for choice with the amazing performances on the finale of the Blind Auditions. In this episode, coach Darey literally puts his foot down, Yemi waxes poetic about her ventricles, Falz gives his talent-winning speech and Waje gets a surprise!

Things are about to get even more exciting. You do not want to miss a minute of what’s to come.

Catch the highlights from episode 6 below:

Dapo Zacchaeus sings “Let Me Love You”

Dapo gives an amazing performance of “Let Me Love You” by Mario that earns him all four chair turns from the coaches.

Nneka Ngwe sings “From This Moment”  

Nneka delivers a classic in style through Shania Twain’s “From This Moment” and receives all of Falz’s talent-winning spiel.

Okiemute “Kitay” Okotete sings “Away”

Watch as Kitay delivers a unique performance of “Away” by Oxlade that earns him a place on Team Yemi.

Anu Akinlagun sings “Wrecking Ball”

Watch Anu’s stunning performance of Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus that lands her spot on Team Waje.

