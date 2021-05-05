Burna Boy’s “Ye” is Certified Gold in the United States!

Whoop Whoop! Congratulations are in order.

Afrobeats superstar and Grammy award winner, Burna Boy‘s single “Ye” has received a Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) Gold plaque. Yes, it’s certified Gold in the US!

The elated singer shared the big news on his official page and wrote in the caption:

“YE” off the OUTSIDE album is Gold in US. I’m thankful for the love and support, we go again!

“Ye”, an R&B/Hip Hop track taken off the “Outside” album, was released on August 6, 2018, under the label Atlantic Records.