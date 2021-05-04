Connect with us

New Video: KDDO feat. Davido - Beamer Body

Guess Who British GQ Magazine's June Cover Star is... Burna Boy!

Music, Relationships & "Sex Over Love" - Blaqbonez Tells it All in this Episode of "Rubbin' Minds"

Highlights from Episode 6 of "The Voice Nigeria" Season 3 (Blind Audition)

New Music + Video: Chidinma - Jehovah Overdo

#BNWeekInReview: Read the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

New Video: Adekunle Gold – It Is What It Is

New Music: Lamboginny - Highest Vibration

New Video: Jah Phinga feat. Ice Prince - Alikoto

New Video: Burna Boy - Kilometre

New Video: KDDO feat. Davido – Beamer Body

KDDO has released the lead single to his forthcoming debut EP, “Beamer Body ” featuring Davido along with its official video, directed by Chris Simon.

The singer comes with a focal message to “empower women to be confident and comfortable in their bodies.”

KDDO speaks on linking up with music heavyweight, Davido while on tour last year in Las Vegas to record the track:

I had already started working on the single back in LA. Davido and I were playing music back at the hotel in Vegas, then the beat came on and we were all just vibing. David really liked it, he got mad hyped about it and added a verse on the spot.

Watch the video below:

