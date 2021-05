Joeboy puts a spin on “Show Me” one of the fan favourites from his debut album, “Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic“.

The 14 track album houses songs like “Lonely“, “Consent“, “Count Me Out” “Oshe“, “Oh“, “Sugar Mama“, “Police“, “Better Thing“, “Runaway” and “Celebration” with production credits going to Beatsbyko, MOG, Kelly, BigFish, Tempoe, Mex Flairz, Dera, Semzi, Type A and Killertunes.

Watch the live performance below: