Get Ready for the Weekend with Joeboy’s Debut Album “Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic”

Joeboy finally debuts his highly anticipated solo album “Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic” and it’ll definitely get you weekend ready.

The 14 track album houses songs like “Lonely“, “Consent“, “Count Me Out” “Oshe“, “Oh“, “Sugar Mama“, “Police“, “Better Thing“, “Runaway” and “Celebration” with production credits going to Beatsbyko, MOG, Kelly, BigFish, Tempoe, Mex Flairz, Dera, Semzi, Type A and Killertunes.

“Being able to create records that are life-changing is one of the greatest gifts to humanity; I’ve lived in the music to a point where I found myself immersed in all of its rhythms – YL 2021”, Joeboy wrote while announcing the album tracklist on Monday.

Listen to the album below:

