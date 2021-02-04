Connect with us

Music

Wizkid & Davido will Perform on NPR's "Tiny Desk" to celebrate Black History Month

Music

Get Ready for the Weekend with Joeboy's Debut Album "Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic"

Music

New Video: Flavour - Omo T'emi

Music

Listen to Pepenazi's New Album "Zerubbabel" Right Here

Music Scoop

Anticipate a Chiké & Simi Collaboration!

BN TV Movies & TV Music

New Video: CDQ & Slimcase "Watch" (Omo Ghetto Soundtrack)

Music

New Video: Niniola - Innocent (Fagbo)

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

Tiwa Savage, Davido, Yvonne Orji, Folake Olowofoyeku Nominated for 2021 NAACP Image Awards

Music

Teni's Debut Album "Wondaland" is Almost Here | Watch the Teaser

Music

New Music: DEE3 - Tonight

Music

Wizkid & Davido will Perform on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” to celebrate Black History Month

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s Black History Month and NPR’s Tiny Desk is celebrating through the lens of music. The virtual event which kicked off on Tuesday, February 2nd, honours Black History Month with 13 Tiny Desk (home) concerts by black stars across various music genres. Both emerging and established artists will be performing a Tiny Desk concert for the first time.

Among the 13 artists listed to perform are Afrobeats heavyweights Wizkid and Davido.

Other artists lined up for performances include Kirk Franklin, Meshell Ndegeocello, Rick Ross, Rae Khalil, 2 Chainz, Giveon, Bartees Strange, Melanie Charles, Wynton Marsalis, Sampa The Great and Immanuel Wilkins.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ibukun Ajayi: Does the Idea of a Bigger Picture Weigh you Down?

Akinola Davies Jr’s “Lizard” wins Short Film Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival 

E.B. Ayo: We Need to Change How we Measure Intelligence

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (2)

Wunmi Adelusi: How Effective are S.M.A.R.T. Goals?
Advertisement
css.php