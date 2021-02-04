Wizkid & Davido will Perform on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” to celebrate Black History Month

It’s Black History Month and NPR’s Tiny Desk is celebrating through the lens of music. The virtual event which kicked off on Tuesday, February 2nd, honours Black History Month with 13 Tiny Desk (home) concerts by black stars across various music genres. Both emerging and established artists will be performing a Tiny Desk concert for the first time.

Among the 13 artists listed to perform are Afrobeats heavyweights Wizkid and Davido.

Other artists lined up for performances include Kirk Franklin, Meshell Ndegeocello, Rick Ross, Rae Khalil, 2 Chainz, Giveon, Bartees Strange, Melanie Charles, Wynton Marsalis, Sampa The Great and Immanuel Wilkins.