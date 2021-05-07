Here’s Episode 1 (The Year After) of Accelerate TV’s New Series “The Olive”

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Accelerate TV presents the first episode of its new web series “The Olive,” written by Cheta Chukwu and Dami Elebe.

A year after his beloved wife passes, Anayo revisits old memories and finds a little more.

“The Olive” stars Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva, Angel Unigwe, Mawuli Gavor, Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor, Theresa Edem, Karibi Fubara, Segilola Ogidan, Bolaji Ogunmola, directed by Yemi Morafa and produced by Esse Akwawa and Chidinma Igbokweuche.

Watch the first episode below:

