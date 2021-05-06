Connect with us

Leke Adeboye Confirms the Sad Passing of His Brother, Dare Adeboye

Don Jazzy reveals more on His Past Marriage in Interview with BBC News Pidgin

Meghan Markle to Debut Children's Book "The Bench" Inspired by Prince Harry & Archie's 'Special Bond'

Meet the Nigerians who made the 2021 NFL Draft

This "BBC Africa Eye: Retirement Hell" Documentary explores the 'Corrupt Pension System in Nigeria'

Bill and Melinda Gates are Ending their Marriage

#JusticeForHinyUmoren: Umoh Uduak Gives Emotional Account of How Ini Umoren Went Missing & Later Found Dead

U.S. Mission Announces High Priority Appointments for Student Visa Applicants in Nigeria

#BNWeekInReview: Read the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Lagos State DSVRT releases statement on Baba Ijesha's Sexual Assault Case

Leke Adeboye Confirms the Sad Passing of His Brother, Dare Adeboye

Dare Adeboye, third son of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye has passed away.

He reportedly died in his sleep on Wednesday, in Eket, Akwa Ibom state where he resides with his family, PUNCH reports.

The 42-year-old who served as assistant pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35 and had ministered in church the previous day, didn’t complain of anything, was neither sick nor on medication before the incident.

According to PUNCH, leaders of the church have confirmed the incident but are yet to comment on it.

“It is true. The incident happened in Eket where he was based. I don’t have the details for now. Maybe before the end of today, we will issue a statement,” said Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, Head of Media and Public Relations, RCCG.

Dare’s brother, Leke Adeboye also confirmed the sad news via an Instagram post that read,

The righteous man perishes [at the hand of evil], and no one takes it to heart; faithful and devout men are taken away while no one understands that the righteous person is taken away [to be spared] from disaster and evil.

Several Nigerians have taken to social media to express their shock and send prayers and condolences to the Adeboye family. Here’s what they have to say:

Sending BN love and light to members of the Adeboye family❤🙏

Photo Credit: @ApostleBamilaw

