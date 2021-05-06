Leke Adeboye Confirms the Sad Passing of His Brother, Dare Adeboye

Dare Adeboye, third son of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye has passed away.

He reportedly died in his sleep on Wednesday, in Eket, Akwa Ibom state where he resides with his family, PUNCH reports.

The 42-year-old who served as assistant pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35 and had ministered in church the previous day, didn’t complain of anything, was neither sick nor on medication before the incident.

According to PUNCH, leaders of the church have confirmed the incident but are yet to comment on it.

“It is true. The incident happened in Eket where he was based. I don’t have the details for now. Maybe before the end of today, we will issue a statement,” said Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, Head of Media and Public Relations, RCCG.

Dare’s brother, Leke Adeboye also confirmed the sad news via an Instagram post that read,

The righteous man perishes [at the hand of evil], and no one takes it to heart; faithful and devout men are taken away while no one understands that the righteous person is taken away [to be spared] from disaster and evil.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Several Nigerians have taken to social media to express their shock and send prayers and condolences to the Adeboye family. Here’s what they have to say:

Pastor Dare, God 💔💔💔😢😢😢. He has been a father, uncle, teacher to me and some of us. This is so painful God 💔. My prayer is with Pastor Adeboye family may God comfort your family over his death.

Pastor Dare rest in peace 😭😭💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/nO2b0aiIeE — WHITE COLLAR TAILOR ✂️✂️✂️ (@SeyikingCouture) May 6, 2021

Love and prayers to RCCG and the Adeboye family on the passing of Pastor Dare Adeboye. I listened to him a couple of times at Throne Room Abuja, a man of God in tune with the prevailing issues and well in touch. May his soul rest in peace 🕊🕊🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/fBf5G1SxDQ — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) May 6, 2021

I sympathise with Pastor Adeboye and the entire members of RCCG on the demise of his son. May the soul of the departed rest in peace — Olúyẹmí Fásípè (@YemieFASH) May 6, 2021

My condolence to the family of Pastor Adeboye for the loss of a dear son. Our prayers to the family. Rest in peace our brother. May the lord be with you. pic.twitter.com/sRFMBaiyQE pic.twitter.com/JMgfX17C1t — Nicole (@Nicole13474991) May 6, 2021

May God grant Pastor Adeboye the fortitude to bear the loss. The loss of a child is the greatest loss. A o ni fi iru e san funra wa o 🙏 — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) May 6, 2021

Lord we ask that You stand as a great comfort and solace to Pastor Adeboye and his family at a time like this..🙏🙏 RIP Pastor Dare Adeboye 🕊️🕊️🕊️#NeverDieGang pic.twitter.com/9VgWFvHFG6 — Akin Akinsekeji 🇳🇬 (@akintecture_) May 6, 2021

I pray God gives Pastor Adeboye the strength.

It's very tough and sad to lose and have to bury your child. — Jemilat (@RareJem__) May 6, 2021

My heart is really broken right now hearing about the demise of Pastor Dare Adeboye, the first son of my spiritual father, Pastor Adeboye.

May God give the family and RCCG the fortitude to bear the parable loss. And the Lord will strengthen Mummy & Daddy G.O in Jesus name. AMEN pic.twitter.com/eyCftmzTHh — OllyKween (@olathrives) May 6, 2021

No illness nothing nothing just sleep like every normal person and didn’t wake up, really sleeping and waking up is really an underrated Blessing.. may God continue to comfort Pastor Adeboye and the entire Family pic.twitter.com/9M8FF3Ed0d — Chris Ben🍏💻📲 $Dogecoin (@Chrisben_concep) May 6, 2021

May God Almighty console Pastor Adeboye's Family, The RCCG and the Entire Church in Nigeria Over this great loss… Iku a jina sira oh! pic.twitter.com/sPm8r9CxaH — Otunba Olowo Jose (@LORDWALEXY) May 6, 2021

This is really sad, may Lord comfort the family of Pastor Adeboye who just lost his third child pic.twitter.com/Jv8UyWgjAX — 9ja Conqueror💢 (@9ja_conqueror) May 6, 2021

The greatest tragedy for a man is to bury any of his children. May God comfort Pastor Adeboye and the entire family.😪 💔 pic.twitter.com/yDKDXzNBHU — “ (@Ohluwatoscene) May 6, 2021

I honestly feel for Pastor Adeboye and Mummy GO right now Their faith in God is being tested right now Losing a son at 79 is the most heart wrenching experience 💔 Christianity/walk with God is tough May Dare Adeboye's soul find rest May God comfort Daddy and Mummy GO 😭🙏🕯 pic.twitter.com/949s3Sp5ny — Onyeøma™ (@onyeoma_kelvin) May 6, 2021

No parent deserves this💔

My prayers goes to Pastor Adeboye and his family.

May God confort them. pic.twitter.com/gL3yMwD03M — Zaebani🌼 (@zaebani_) May 6, 2021

May God comfort Pastor Adeboye and His family. 💔 — Toke. (@Toke_Eji) May 6, 2021

Pastor Adeboye son????🥺😢

Abasiiiiii….Always saying GOD BLESS YOU!!!

May his gentle soul Rest In Peace

A painful exit😫😭 pic.twitter.com/ovTVCNyDoL — Sanctusgabbie (@Sanctus_gabbie) May 6, 2021

Sending BN love and light to members of the Adeboye family❤🙏

Photo Credit: @ApostleBamilaw