Burna Boy is Letting Us in on What to Expect from His Next Album

Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy has confirmed that he has a new album coming and in this next album, he says “I need you to hear the pain in my voice.”

Although he’s yet to reveal the album title or date of release, the singer whose last album “Twice As Tall” won Best Global Music Album at the 2021 Grammys shared a series of tweets about his next album saying:

This next album. I need you to hear the pain in my voice, The pain of an OUTSIDER, Forever marked by my skin ,my past and the place I come from No matter how skilled I am or how honourable I proved myself. I forever suffer. The full eyed masses hatred of anything they do not understand. I embraced my pain and turned it into the greatest weapon this world will ever know.

We’re definitely looking forward to this one!