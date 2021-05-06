BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Africa Soft Power Project

The Africa Soft Power Series, an initiative of The Africa Soft Power Project, is bringing together some of the most prominent thought leaders and pioneers, focused and passionate about Africa. This year, the event is themed “The Bridge: The Past, The Present, The Future”. The Bridge is a month-long, high-level, global gathering of thought leaders, influencers and pioneers engaging in a longer and broader conversation on Africa’s creative power, knowledge economy, and how these assets can strengthen ties between the continent, diaspora community, and the wider world.

Date: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – Tuesday, May 5, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Changing Faces: New Frontiers in Figurative Art

Retro Africa is delighted to announce and present ‘Changing Faces: New Frontiers in Figurative Art’, a solo contemporary art exhibition by Alimi Adewale. Alimi Adewale is a Nigerian artist who uses the medium of painting, sculptures and installations to explore urban issues and the lives of everyday people in cities. His practice combines elements of minimalism and abstraction to evoke the dynamism and intensity of the cosmopolitan environment.

Date: Friday, April 30, 2021 – Friday, June 25, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Retro Africa Gallery, 12 Ukpabi Asika, Asokoro, Abuja.

Bustle Throwback Thursday

Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Venue: Bustle, 80 Aminu Kano Crescent, Wule II, Abuja.

RSVP: 07000287853 or 07000487853

LiVE! Lounge Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or [email protected]

Hang at the Wave with Veentage Live Band

Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Wave Beach, Oba Elegushi Beach Rd, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: 09098880007

Eko Wellness Fair

The Lagos State Government, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is partnering with Eko Wellness in this year’s Eko Wellness Fair and the 6th of its edition, with the theme as ‘My Mental Health Matters; For Our Collective Prosperity’ as part of Lagos State’ Mental Health Month.

Date: Friday, May 7, 2021.

RSVP: HERE

Get On the Bus!

Lagos, your favourite Danfo cruise back! Get On the Bus for EXP’s May First Friday 2021. COVID precautions: Buses will be at a lower capacity, venues will be mostly outdoors, mask on at all times on the bus.

Date: Friday, May 7, 2021.

Time: 7 AM

RSVP: HERE

The Backyard with DJ Butterr

Get your groove and party friends this weekend as DJ Butter takes over the wheel of steels.

Date: Friday, May 7, 2021.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: The Backyard Bar & Grill, 4b Musa Yar’ Adua St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 0907700 2000

Sip And Paint

Date: Friday, May 7, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Seattle Residences and Spa, 12A, Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Paint. Sip. Create

Date: Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton 1, Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama 900001, Abuja.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Paint And Sip

Date: Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Let’s Go Kayaking

You can learn how to Kayak this Sunday simply by attending this Kayak Hangout.

Date: Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Ikoyi

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Tony wants to Marry: A play by Jerry Alagbaoso

The first-ever drive-in theatre in Lagos; Tony wants to Marry: a play by Jerry Alagbaoso. The play revolves around Tony, the only son who grew up with the illusion that as the only son he can do whatsoever he wants and get away with it. His life takes a new turn on his 30th birthday when his father insists that the only way he can inherit his wealth is if gets married and also begins to act responsibly. It is a comedy that will get you laughing all through. The play features fine and prominent actors in Nigeria. Drive-in, stay in and watch a play. Also, it is a 100% COVID-19 complaint.

Date: Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Habour Point, Victoria Island Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Paint and Sip with O.

Date: Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: paintandsip.with.o or 09027393646

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy

You don’t want to miss this edition of the commune with the King of earth music, Etuk Ubong+ The Etuk Philosophy. Supporting Artists are The Lagos Thugs and Tosin Music. The fee is N1000. P.S No Mask No Entry

Date: Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Truth – 112 Akerele Road, Off Shita, Surulere

RSVP: HERE