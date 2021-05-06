Connect with us

Features

Linda Orjiakor: Killing the Shame Associated with Menstruation

Features

Dami Didn't Sign Up For it, But Being a Firstborn Means She Has to Pay Black Tax

Features

BN Hot Topic: How Do you Handle “Begi-Begi” People?

Features

BN Book Review: The Full Set By Ameera Abraham | Review by Comfort Avunze Sakoma

Features

The Thing About Laying Curses on Others

Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: Living in the Age of Misinformation

Features

How Do We Make Our Society Safer for Every "Ini ‘Hiny’ Umoren”?

Features

Eniola Olaosebikan: The Thing About Wanting a Child of a Particular Gender

Features

Chika Okorafor Aneke: How Mindfulness Can Help Men Reduce Stress

Features

Kingsley Umeh: Here's Why you Should Invest in Cryptocurrency

Features

Linda Orjiakor: Killing the Shame Associated with Menstruation

Published

3 hours ago

 on

I had a weird encounter with a lady last week in the marketplace and it again showed why many women are ashamed of their monthly periods – especially talking about it or buying sanitary pads and tampons in public.

I had gone to the popular Amaechi two-story mile one market in Port Harcourt. I was on the first floor looking for an item I had earlier purchased and was about to get my other items from the a particular store I had kept them when a woman kept calling me, “oh girl, come here.”

I didn’t turn at first because I thought it was one of those men there catcalling me but when I realised it was a female voice I turned to listen. 

She called me back, sized me up and down with the most disgusting look on her face and said, “something don stain your skirt ohh.” I didn’t understand at first because I was in such a rush to go home, I replied “I don’t understand.” Almost immediately, I remembered I was on my monthly period and I said, “ahh I’m most likely stained with blood,” told her thanks and was making my way out of there when I realised I had forgotten something in the shop before hers.

I went back, got the item, and as I waled past, she called me again and said, “you never go comot this skirt?” She then turned to the man beside her, and said, “this girl no get shame.” 

I was livid. I turned back and the stare the man gave me was out of this world; I could see disgust and disdain in his eyes. I left after I was done with what I had to do at the market because there was obviously nothing I could do about my clothes. Having blood on my skirt wasn’t a great sight but I shouldn’t have to be treated like thrash or be ashamed about being stained. Is a lady on her menstrual period supposed to be embarrassed about it?

I’m not saying women should go about carrying wraps of used sanitary pads placed on their heads, but why should I be ashamed about something that is very much natural? A man can walk into a supermarket or pharmacy to buy condoms without shame but many ladies walk into supermarkets to buy sanitary pads or tampons and then cover them with other items or wait until almost every guy in sight is out of there before paying for it.

I’m saying this from experience. My parents have always owned a supermarket and over the 17 years and counting I’ve had to stay in my parents supermarket, I have noticed ladies hiding their sanitary pads from the full glare of the men around.

When some women look at the cashpoint and it’s one of our male workers sitting there, they make me attend to them because, according to them, men are not supposed to see that they are on their menstrual period. Some say everyone begins to look around their butt area to check if they are stained or not.

Another set of women come into the supermarket with their hand bags even if they are not supposed to, dash straight to the counter where the sanitary pads are stacked, put them in their bags walk straight to the cash point and just mutter the amount to me and expect me to figure out the item they had taken because to them, it shouldn’t be “exposed”. There are only few women who come to the counter holding their sanitary pads or tampons with their full chest.

What, exactly, is the ‘period shame’ for? Why are we, as women, ashamed to talk about our flow or boldly hold tampons in public?

Let me not start on what religions say about women in their monthly period – from calling them dirty to not allowing them worship, some religions or denomination treat women’s menstruation like something that’s dirty.

As a woman, do you feel ashamed being on your menstruation period or buying sanitary pads or tampons? Why do you feel that way?

 

***

Photo by Polina Zimmerman from Pexels

Related Topics:

Linda Orjiakor is a writer, serial entrepreneur and blogger with years of blogging experience. She's passionate about helping business owners make the most out of their businesses, helping bloggers scale their blogs into a real business on her new blog , www.lindaorjiakor.com and also her lifestyle blog www.thatblackgirl.net where she voices out her opinion with sarcasm on everything she goes through. You can connect with her on Twitter and also on Instagram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Linda Orjiakor: Killing the Shame Associated with Menstruation

BN Hot Topic: How Do you Handle “Begi-Begi” People?

BN Book Review: The Full Set By Ameera Abraham | Review by Comfort Avunze Sakoma

The Thing About Laying Curses on Others

Your Better Self with Akanna: Living in the Age of Misinformation
Advertisement
css.php