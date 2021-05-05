Connect with us

BN TV Music Scoop

Keep Up with the New Talents in Episode 6 of "The Voice Nigeria" Season 3

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

New Trailer Alert! Watch Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Tony Umez & Jidekene Achufusi in Moses Inwang's Upcoming Movie "Lockdown"

BN TV News

Don Jazzy reveals more on His Past Marriage in Interview with BBC News Pidgin

BN TV Movies & TV

Thrilling! You Should See the Second Teaser for Upcoming Movie “My Village People”?

BN TV Movies & TV

Muyiwa Ademola's Forthcoming Movie "Sin City" says 'No to Drug Abuse' | Watch the Official Trailer

BN TV News

This "BBC Africa Eye: Retirement Hell" Documentary explores the 'Corrupt Pension System in Nigeria'

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Binge Watch 9 Episodes of New Comedy Series "Hotel 101" starring I Go Save, Buchi, Tomama

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Basketmouth's Short Film “The Confession Of A Bandit” is so Hilarious | Watch

BN TV

See How Adanna & David Handle being Pregnant with Two Toddlers

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The First Teaser for "Devil in Agbada" starring Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo & Efe Irele is Here!

BN TV

Keep Up with the New Talents in Episode 6 of “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3

Published

57 mins ago

 on

Episode 6 of “The Voice Nigeria” season 3 has premiered and it’s time to meet the four new talents who made it past the blind auditions.

In this week’s episode, Dapo Zacchaeus, Nneka Ngwe, Okiemute Okotete and Anu Akinlagun sing their ways to the hearts of their celebrity musician coaches, Waje, Darey, Yemi Alade and Falz.

Find out when Dapo started singing:

Get to know Nneka’s favourite accessories:

Get to know Kitay and why he sings:

Get to know Anu and what accessories she can’t do without:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Hot Topic: How Do you Handle “Begi-Begi” People?

BN Book Review: The Full Set By Ameera Abraham | Review by Comfort Avunze Sakoma

The Thing About Laying Curses on Others

Your Better Self with Akanna: Living in the Age of Misinformation

How Do We Make Our Society Safer for Every “Ini ‘Hiny’ Umoren”?
Advertisement
css.php