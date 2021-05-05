Keep Up with the New Talents in Episode 6 of “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3

Episode 6 of “The Voice Nigeria” season 3 has premiered and it’s time to meet the four new talents who made it past the blind auditions.

In this week’s episode, Dapo Zacchaeus, Nneka Ngwe, Okiemute Okotete and Anu Akinlagun sing their ways to the hearts of their celebrity musician coaches, Waje, Darey, Yemi Alade and Falz.

Find out when Dapo started singing:

Get to know Nneka’s favourite accessories:

Get to know Kitay and why he sings:

Get to know Anu and what accessories she can’t do without: