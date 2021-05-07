Birthday + New Wedding Photos – Bolanle & Bunmi Ninalowo Celebrate their Union 17 Years After😍

Nollywood superstar Bolanle Ninalowo is celebrating his 41st birthday with oh-so-adorable wedding portraits with his wife, Bunmi.

According to the actor who shared the lovely photos and a video on Instagram, he hoped to have his wedding ceremony on his birthday, but Bunmi “reminded me that God had wedded us through the storm, over the years and glorified us.”

All she wanted was the ‘overdue’ wedding portraits because “seeing them on our walls all around our home is all that will gladden her heart.”

Captioning the photos, Bolanle wrote:

Thank God for the gift of life🙏

Hoped to have our wedding ceremony today, on my 41st birthday!

But then she reminded me that God had wedded us tru the storm, over the years and glorified us. That just the wedding portraits are overdue, and seeing them on our walls all around our home is all that will gladden her heart!

Then I called none other than the Traditional wedding designer extraordinaire @zanzeekingsapparel @zanzeespabeautynstyle who came thru with her magic and surely gladdened both our hearts 🤎🤎

The couple have been together for 17 years and are blessed with two children, Aliyah and Morakinyo.

Bunmi also posted photos on social media to celebrate her hubby and their beautiful union saying,

Happy 41st birthday to my one and only, my husband, Adisa 🎉 I’m so grateful I get to spend my life loving you. 🥰Here’s to the next 41 and beyond. I am so amazed by the man that you have become and you inspire me daily. I love you always! May all your wishes come true, and dreams become reality! Happy Birthday, My Sweetheart, you are my Home!!!

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: @iamnino_b | @photokulture