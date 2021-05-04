This “BBC Africa Eye: Retirement Hell” Documentary explores the ‘Corrupt Pension System in Nigeria’

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

This new episode of #BBCAfricaEye focuses on exposing a “corrupt pension system in Nigeria – one that leaves some elderly people sick and penniless, yet grants some politicians inflated retirement packages. Meet the ‘Ghost Pensioners’ – elderly people who the state declared dead and deprived of their pensions.”

Reporter Yemisi Adegoke travels to Cross River State to meet ‘Ghost Pensioners’ – elderly people whom the state declared dead and deprived of their pensions. Some of whom are forced to rely on financial support from their relatives and are subjected to dehumanising treatment from the state officials for petitioning for their pensions to be reinstated.

Watch the documentary below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

