Muyiwa Ademola’s Forthcoming Movie “Sin City” says ‘No to Drugs Abuse’ | Watch the Official Trailer

Published

21 mins ago

 on

The official trailer for “Sin City” is here!

The movie, directed by Muyiwa Ademola, written and produced by Oyin Laz focuses on the abuse of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the country.

“It is of critical importance that this problem be addressed or we keep destroying the future of the youths,” Muyiwa says while sharing the official trailer on Instagram.

“Sin City” stars Joke Silva, Segun Arinze, Muyiwa Ademola, Toyin Abraham, Oyin Laz, Tope Tedela, Adedimeji Lateef, Allwell Ademola, Sani Daja, Lizzy Jay, Seilat Adebowale and Taiwo Adeyemi.

Watch the trailer below:

