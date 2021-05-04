Thrilling! You Should See the Second Teaser for Upcoming Movie “My Village People”

The second teaser for Bovi‘s highly anticipated upcoming feature film “My Village People” has dropped ahead of its June 11, 2021, cinema release.

“My Village People” is a dark comedy that tells relatable African folklore. It follows the tale of a prince, who finds himself in a bizarre love triangle with the marine world and a coven of witches as a result of his reckless lifestyle.

The movie is executive produced by Moses Babatope of FilmOne Entertainment, Idris Olorunnimbe of The Temple Company and Bovi Ugboma who also stars in the lead role.