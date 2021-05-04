Connect with us

Thrilling! You Should See the Second Teaser for Upcoming Movie "My Village People"

Muyiwa Ademola's Forthcoming Movie "Sin City" says 'No to Drugs Abuse' | Watch the Official Trailer

This "BBC Africa Eye: Retirement Hell" Documentary explores the 'Corrupt Pension System in Nigeria'

Binge Watch 9 Episodes of New Comedy Series "Hotel 101" starring I Go Save, Buchi, Tomama

Basketmouth's Short Film “The Confession Of A Bandit” is so Hilarious | Watch

See How Adanna & David Handle being Pregnant with Two Toddlers

The First Teaser for "Devil in Agbada" starring Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo & Efe Irele is Here!

Fancy Acholonu Shares Sweet Moment She Said Yes to Alexx Ekubo

Episode 7 of Sauti Sol's "Sol Family" Season 2 is about Chimano's Business Before the Pandemic

New Video: OGTega - Agbalumo

Published

11 mins ago

 on

The second teaser for Bovi‘s highly anticipated upcoming feature film “My Village People” has dropped ahead of its June 11, 2021, cinema release.

“My Village People” is a dark comedy that tells relatable African folklore. It follows the tale of a prince, who finds himself in a bizarre love triangle with the marine world and a coven of witches as a result of his reckless lifestyle.

The movie is executive produced by Moses Babatope of FilmOne Entertainment, Idris Olorunnimbe of The Temple Company and Bovi Ugboma who also stars in the lead role.

Other stars who feature in the movie include Nkem Owoh (Osuofia), Venita Akpofure, Sophie Alakija, Theresa Edem, Ada Ameh, Binta Ayo-Mogaji, Rachel Oniga, Charles Inojie, Venita Akpofure, Zubby Michael, Amaechi Muonagor, Mimi Onalaja, Akah Nnani, Oge Amuta, Oyiborebel and Oyibo Rebel.

“My Village People” is directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, written by Bovi Ugboma and produced by Matilda Sola, Winnie Okpapi and Mimidoo (Achineku) Bartels.

See the first teaser.

Watch the second teaser below:

