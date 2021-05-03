The First Teaser for “Devil in Agbada” starring Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo & Efe Irele is Here!

Chinneylove Eze producer of “Hire a Man” and “Hire a Woman“, has released the first teaser for her latest project, “Devil in Agbada.”

Starring Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo and Efe Irele as the lead cast, the film follows three young strangers who team up to bring down a very ruthless Politician in a mission that involves infiltrating his heavily guarded and Impenetrable mansion.

The movie which is set for cinema release on July 2, 2021, also stars Uzor Arukwe, Nosa Rex, Uche Jombo, Desmond Elliot, and Soso Sobrekan.

See the teaser below: