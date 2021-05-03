Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The First Teaser for "Devil in Agbada" starring Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo & Efe Irele is Here!

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Fancy Acholonu Shares Sweet Moment She Said Yes to Alexx Ekubo

BN TV

Episode 7 of Sauti Sol's "Sol Family" Season 2 is about Chimano's Business Before the Pandemic

BN TV

New Video: OGTega - Agbalumo

BN TV Music

Music, Relationships & "Sex Over Love" - Blaqbonez Tells it All in this Episode of "Rubbin' Minds"

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Episode 9 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 2

BN TV News

#JusticeForHinyUmoren: Umoh Uduak Gives Emotional Account of How Ini Umoren Went Missing & Later Found Dead

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Ayodele Adedayo, Samson Tomiwa & Mike Bamiloye in Mount Zion's "Heart Pain"

BN TV Music

Highlights from Episode 6 of "The Voice Nigeria" Season 3 (Blind Audition)

BN TV Movies & TV

You Should See Episode 6 of New Web Series "Highway Girls"

BN TV

The First Teaser for “Devil in Agbada” starring Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo & Efe Irele is Here!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Chinneylove Eze producer of “Hire a Man” and “Hire a Woman“, has released the first teaser for her latest project, “Devil in Agbada.”

Starring Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo and Efe Irele as the lead cast, the film follows three young strangers who team up to bring down a very ruthless Politician in a mission that involves infiltrating his heavily guarded and Impenetrable mansion.

The movie which is set for cinema release on July 2, 2021, also stars Uzor ArukweNosa RexUche JomboDesmond Elliot, and Soso Sobrekan.

See the teaser below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How Do We Make Our Society Safer for Every “Ini ‘Hiny’ Umoren”?

Eniola Olaosebikan: The Thing About Wanting a Child of a Particular Gender

Chika Okorafor Aneke: How Mindfulness Can Help Men Reduce Stress

Kingsley Umeh: Here’s Why you Should Invest in Cryptocurrency

RiRi Okoye: Attracting More Customers the Strategic Way
Advertisement
css.php