The Obamas are Mourning the Loss of their Beloved Dog Bo

The Obamas announced the loss of their black-and-white Portuguese water dog, Bo, on Instagram. Michelle Obama confirmed that cancer was the cause of Bo’s death.

In April 2009, three months after the president assumed office, the Obamas invited Bo into their lives and the White House.

In lieu of his passing, former US president, Barack Obama wrote a heartfelt message under a picture of him as he said his final goodbyes.

Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between. He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair. He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly.

Bo had a profound impact on the entire family, according to the former first lady, particularly as she and her husband were navigating the White House with two daughters, Sasha and Maila. Michelle also penned down a heartfelt message to say her final goodbyes: