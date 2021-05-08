Connect with us

OAP Kemi Smallzz Loses Dad 💔

Obi Emelonye’s Biopic of IBB “Badamasi (Portrait of a General)" Gets Official Release Date

Davido is in the Running for Father of the Year - Check Out the Gift He got Imade

Chet Anekwe Joins Cast of Tyler Perry's TV Series "Assisted Living"

Keep Up with the New Talents in Episode 6 of "The Voice Nigeria" Season 3

"Nigerian Idol" Season 6: Get to Know the Top 11 Contestants

New Trailer Alert! Watch Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Tony Umez & Jidekene Achufusi in Moses Inwang's Upcoming Movie "Lockdown"

Meghan Markle to Debut Children's Book "The Bench" Inspired by Prince Harry & Archie's 'Special Bond'

Chidinma Reveals Why She Became a Gospel Singer

Lala Akindoju is Adding a New Title to Her Resume — Co-executive Producer 👏🏾👏🏾

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Kemi Smallzz is currently grieving the loss of her father who just passed away.

The OAP announced the passing of her dad on Twitter, expressing how heartbroken she was. She wrote:

“My daddy died. I can’t breathe. That’s my guy, my friend. What am I going to do now? If I’m missing, I’m not lost. I’m just trying to remember how to breathe. Don’t ask if I’m okay, I’m not.”

She also took to her Instagram page to pen down a tribute to her dad, she wrote:

Always and forever my daddy.
I love you with all my being.
Rest well, my daddy.
You will always be with me.
In my heart forever.
I know how much you loved me, how much you loved us and I’m glad you knew how much we loved you too.
Your painting still hangs above my bed .it will be above my bed for as long as I live.
I love you so much.
I’m a little lost now but I know you wouldn’t like that so, I’ll find my way back. For you.
Always and forever

We wish her strength in this difficult time.

