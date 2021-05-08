OAP Kemi Smallzz Loses Dad 💔

Kemi Smallzz is currently grieving the loss of her father who just passed away.

The OAP announced the passing of her dad on Twitter, expressing how heartbroken she was. She wrote:

“My daddy died. I can’t breathe. That’s my guy, my friend. What am I going to do now? If I’m missing, I’m not lost. I’m just trying to remember how to breathe. Don’t ask if I’m okay, I’m not.”

My daddy died.

I can’t breathe.

That’s my guy , my friend.

What am I going to do now ?

If I’m missing , I’m not lost . I’m just trying to remember how to breathe .

Don’t ask if I’m okay, I’m not . — Kemi SmallzZ (@kemismallzz) May 7, 2021

She also took to her Instagram page to pen down a tribute to her dad, she wrote:

Always and forever my daddy.

I love you with all my being.

Rest well, my daddy.

You will always be with me.

In my heart forever.

I know how much you loved me, how much you loved us and I’m glad you knew how much we loved you too.

Your painting still hangs above my bed .it will be above my bed for as long as I live.

I love you so much.

I’m a little lost now but I know you wouldn’t like that so, I’ll find my way back. For you.

Always and forever

We wish her strength in this difficult time.