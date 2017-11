“Solo” is the second single from Boogey’s forthcoming album, “Nouveau Niveau” which is set to be released early in 2018.

Rapping over a hip hop instrumental laced with jazz horns, produced by Black Intelligence, he reminds a lost lover of her promise to never leave as she insists on going solo. The track features fast-rising soul singer, JazzZ and on-air personality, Kemi Smallzz.

Listen and Download below:

Download