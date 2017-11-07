Teni finally drops Music Video for Hit Single “Fargin” | Watch on BN

Dr Dolor Entertainment presents the official video for “Fargin” by fast rising talented artist Teniola Apata otherwise known as Teni.
The video was shot and directed by Adasa Cookey.
Hit Play below!
Inspired!
07.11.2017 at By BellaNaija.com 1 Comment
Great job Teni! I love that you brought your personality to the music video. I really enjoyed the song and video. Please give us more hits back to back. I’m waiting.