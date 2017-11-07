BellaNaija

07.11.2017

Dr Dolor Entertainment presents the official video for “Fargin” by fast rising talented artist Teniola Apata otherwise known as Teni.

The video was shot and directed by Adasa Cookey.

1 Comments on Teni finally drops Music Video for Hit Single “Fargin” | Watch on BN
  • Tasmea November 7, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Great job Teni! I love that you brought your personality to the music video. I really enjoyed the song and video. Please give us more hits back to back. I’m waiting.

    Love this! 0 Reply
