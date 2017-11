Mavin Records‘ talented singer, Iyanya is back with a new hot tune, “Iyanu (Holy Water)“.

The song is produced by Black Jesse and mastered by Selebobo.

“Iyanu“is a Yoruba word that means “Miracle“.

Meanwhile, an official video for the song which was shot in Italy and directed by European Director, Omar will be released on Tuesday, October 14th.

Listen below: