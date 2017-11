Sean Combs aka Diddy has said his name change to “Love” or “Brother Love” was only a joke.

One of his alter egos, he called it, saying he has learned that one cannot play with the internet.

So, yeah. Diddy is still Diddy. For now, anyway.

Watch him speak below:

I see you can't play with the internet 😎❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ be calm. Spread LOVE. A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

Photo Credit: Diddy