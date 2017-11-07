Chris Rock reportedly booed after Joking about Women & Rape

Comedian Chris Rock was reportedly booed telling an expensive joke about women.

According to Page Six the comedian was trying a joke on Comedy Celler on Thursday night and some people did not find it funny.

A patron at the club had claimed Rock said he wouldn’t hire women anymore as he’d need a team of witnesses around him all the time so he wouldn’t be accused of rape.

“They cry rape because they want money,” he had reportedly said.

A woman at the show said the joke wasn’t funny at all. She said: “I’ve seen him before and he was hysterical, but this wasn’t funny at all. Nobody was laughing. There were many boos and many women were telling him he was a sexist pig. Two people got kicked out.”

Chris Rock’s publicist, when contacted, declined to make comments.