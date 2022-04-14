Toke Makinwa weighs in on the Chris Rock & Will Smith saga in this episode of “Toke Moments”

In this episode of “Toke Moments“, Toke Makinwa weighs in on the Chris Rock and Will Smith‘s saga at the Oscars 2022.

She says, “The internet has been wild since the Oscars incidence and while there have been so many opinions on what went down, let me simply say that village person is not a myth but a fact because how on the most important night of Will Smith’s career will he allow this to happen. Today on the vlog we discuss.”

Watch the vlog below: