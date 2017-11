Hip hop mogul Sean Combs, also known at different times as Diddy, Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, now wishes to be addressed as Love.

Combs, celebrating his birthday, posted a video on Instagram saying he will not be answering to his other monikers any longer.

He is henceforth to be known as Love, he said, or Brother Love.

It’s not sure if Cobbs, ever the joker, was pulling everyone’s legs.

See the video below:

I did it again BREAKING NEWS!!!! MY NEW NAME IS LOVE OR BROTHER LOVE!!! Or NOTHIN! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!! A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Nov 4, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT