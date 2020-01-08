OAP Kemi Smallzz is A Woman of Culture for Her Birthday Shoot 😍

Connect with us

On-air personality, Kemi Smallzz is a year older today and in celebration of her birthday, the OAP opted for a classic photoshoot with one of her favourite cars.

She shared the photos on Instagram with the caption:

It’s my birthday y’all , so here i am just casually chilling on a 1966 Shelby GT350 as a woman of culture 😉 ……………….. . -Huge thanks to my guys dem: – My darling @ellecadne Pon Di makeup per usual
– @khaz_customs for the car hookup. All I said was ‘ khaz I need a proper car for my shoot’ and man came through with one of my fav cars in the world ❤️
– @stylepundit on styling
-My guy @_babajide for the photo (love you Jide)

They all came through for me last minute
#capricornseason
#shelbymustang

#kemismallzz

See the photos below.

