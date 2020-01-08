Davido, Genevieve Nnaji, Banky & Adesua Wellington, Bridget Awosika, Sharon Ooja and More at the ‘Beach Is Better’ Lagos Flagship Party | Check Out the Video & Photos

The Beach Is Better Group lit up December again with its annual flagship party at Shiro in Lagos, Nigeria. The party, known to host a wave of celebrities, influencers and prestigious guests to a fabulous experience lived true to its statement with tranquil decor and irresistible Martell Cognac cocktails infused with Lipton Ice Tea. With sounds by DJ Obi and a view of bursting fireworks, guests had nothing short of a fiery night filled with great music and people.

Spotted guests include Davido, Banky & Adesua Wellington, Genevieve Nnaji, Bridget Awosika, Andrea Iyamah, Sharon Ooja, Ojy Okpe, Ebuka & Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, Shirley B. Eniang, Tola Odunsi, Bayo Oke-Lawal, Tunde Demuren, Enyinna Nwigwe, Tobi Bakare, Enado Odigie, Chinyere Adogu, Kaylah Oniwo, Kiitan A., Lynxxx, Zina A., Shirley B. Eniang, Dayo Okeniyi, Daniel Obasi, Irene Agbontaen, Unoaku Anyadike, Paul O, Norden Thurston, Mayowa Eyitayo, Alani A. and many more.









