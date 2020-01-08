Connect with us

Davido, Genevieve Nnaji, Banky & Adesua Wellington, Bridget Awosika, Sharon Ooja and More at the 'Beach Is Better' Lagos Flagship Party | Check Out the Video & Photos

Here are the Finger-lickin Moments from KFC's 10th Anniversary & Outlet Launch at Circle Mall & Landmark

MTN Nigeria hosts its High-End Customers to an Exquisite Dinner

Looking for a Plug to a Wide Range of Aesthetic & General Dental Care? Exclusive Smile is now in Lagos

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence are BFF Goals at "Bad Boys For Life" Berlin Premiere

Learn How to Envision & Manage Transitions in 2020 at Stephanie Kadiri's "StephREDD" One-day Repositioning Meeting | January 18th

Mercy Johnson Okojie's First Produced Full-length Feature 'The Legend of Inikpi' set to hit cinemas in Nigeria & Ghana on January 24th, 2020

Teni delivered an A-rated Performance at her Billionaire Concert & We loved it 💖

From Woju to PaknGo, Kizz Daniel Live in Concert was Epic and more

KennyBlaq, Fireboy, Phyno, Flavour, Waje made History at the OJOTO Festival

Davido, Genevieve Nnaji, Banky & Adesua Wellington, Bridget Awosika, Sharon Ooja and More at the ‘Beach Is Better’ Lagos Flagship Party | Check Out the Video & Photos

1 hour ago

The Beach Is Better Group lit up December again with its annual flagship party at Shiro in Lagos, Nigeria. The party, known to host a wave of celebrities, influencers and prestigious guests to a fabulous experience lived true to its statement with tranquil decor and irresistible Martell Cognac cocktails infused with Lipton Ice Tea. With sounds by DJ Obi and a view of bursting fireworks, guests had nothing short of a fiery night filled with great music and people.

Spotted guests include Davido, Banky & Adesua Wellington, Genevieve Nnaji, Bridget Awosika, Andrea Iyamah, Sharon Ooja, Ojy Okpe, Ebuka & Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, Shirley B. Eniang, Tola Odunsi, Bayo Oke-Lawal, Tunde Demuren, Enyinna Nwigwe, Tobi Bakare, Enado Odigie, Chinyere Adogu, Kaylah Oniwo, Kiitan A., Lynxxx, Zina A., Shirley B. Eniang, Dayo Okeniyi, Daniel Obasi, Irene Agbontaen, Unoaku Anyadike, Paul O, Norden Thurston, Mayowa Eyitayo, Alani A. and many more.

 

Ever heard of a B.I.B Party? 🌴☀️🌊🇳🇬 #BeachIsAlwaysBetter

Related Topics:
