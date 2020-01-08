“I Love You Unconditionally”- Sanwo Olu Reaffirms Love to His First Lady on Her Birthday

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu is celebrating his wife Ibijoke today as she turns a year older.

The proud husband of the beautiful Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu lauded her for being “a very reassuring prayer partner, confidant, cheerleader” amongst other outstanding qualities. He also appreciated her for joining his governance journey.

Here’s what her husband wrote about her on Instagram.

Loyal, Virtuous, Patient, Humble, Intelligent, Smart and Gracious.
These are the qualities I would use to describe you Ibijoke mi (my own) on this your special day and beyond.

I salute your steadfastness in the Lord, your support for me and your love for our family on this journey of governance which we have embarked on together.
As we trudge along on this leadership duty, I am thrilled at the strength and effortlessness with which you take on your responsibilities pertaining to the affairs of the state and the home front.

I must say, you have been a very reassuring prayer partner, confidant, cheerleader, my joyful place and above all my peace. Thank you for everything you have been to our Children and I.
It is my prayer on this special day, that the Lord will continue to keep you, bless you and strengthen you to continue to excel in the task that we have taken on.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY my dear wife in whom I am very well pleased, I love you unconditionally, and may the peace of the Lord continue to abide with you and grant you all your heart’s desires, Amen.

See photos below.

