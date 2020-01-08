Niniola Remembers her Dad 25 Years After his Death

Niniola is remembering her late father today, which marks the anniversary of his death, and the singer has taken to her Instagram to pay tribute to him.

Simeon Olaosebikan Apata was a retired Nigerian Army Brigadier-General, who was reportedly assassinated on January 8, 1995.

Niniola shared a photo of her dad on Instagram to express how much she misses him. She wrote:

On this day years ago ,you were taken away from us but instead of being sad I choose to celebrate your life.

And to let you know that the seed you planted on this earth has germinated…

I wish you were here Daddy to See your Baby…I MISS U DADDY SIMEON OLAOSEBIKAN APATA!!! I’m forever proud to be from EKITI STATE because of you.

Omooluwoleja

Your Favourite Daughter.

Photo Credit: @officialniniola