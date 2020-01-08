Connect with us

Music Scoop

Niniola Remembers her Dad 25 Years After his Death

Music

Phyno Kicks Off the Year with Visuals for "Get the Info" feat. Falz & Phenom

Music Sweet Spot

Burna Boy & Stefflon Don Share a Sweet Kiss to Celebrate 1 Year of Dating 😍

Music

New Music: AKT feat. Ajebutter22 - Runaway Lover

Music

New Video: Orezi — Maza Maza

Music Sweet Spot

Blue Ivy Looks Just Like her Momma in this Adorable New Snap for her 8th Birthday

Music

Korra Obidi Kicks Off 2020 with New Single "50/50" | Listen on BN

Inspired Music Scoop

Lady Gaga Opens Up on Surviving Rape at the Age of 19

Music

Mr Real Drops New EP "General Of All Lamba (GOAL)" | Listen on BN

Music Scoop

They Say Kanye West is Bringing Sunday Service to Africa in 2020

Music

Niniola Remembers her Dad 25 Years After his Death

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 min ago

 on

Niniola is remembering her late father today, which marks the anniversary of his death, and the singer has taken to her Instagram to pay tribute to him.

Simeon Olaosebikan Apata was a retired Nigerian Army Brigadier-General, who was reportedly assassinated on January 8, 1995.

Niniola shared a photo of her dad on Instagram to express how much she misses him. She wrote:

On this day years ago ,you were taken away from us but instead of being sad I choose to celebrate your life.
And to let you know that the seed you planted on this earth has germinated…
I wish you were here Daddy to See your Baby…I MISS U DADDY SIMEON OLAOSEBIKAN APATA!!! I’m forever proud to be from EKITI STATE because of you.
Omooluwoleja
Your Favourite Daughter.

Photo Credit: @officialniniola

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Technology Entrepreneur Tarebi Alebiosu of Yoke Solutions is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Acknowledge Your Privilege

Akpo Uyeh: 12 Types of People You Find in the Marketplace

Folasade Owoeye: How to Practice & Experience Self-Love

Mike Hunder: Online Courses Are a Great Way to Start Your Coaching Business

Advertisement
css.php